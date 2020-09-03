Pima County reaching out to voters in vulnerable communities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 Presidential election will present a series of new and difficult issues for the Pima County Recorder’s Office headed by Democrat F Ann Rodriguez.
Because of the pandemic, labor shortage and intense controversy on the national level, the election is the first of its kind.
“Presidential elections to begin with are very intense, demanding for the public and things of that nature,” Rodriguez said. “The intensity of the politics is much more intense than I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
But what’s consuming her time now is how to make sure every person has the opportunity to vote, especially the most vulnerable.
There are more than 200 nursing and assisted living homes in Tucson with thousands of potential voters.
But because of the ravages and community spread of COVID-19 and it’s attack of the 65 plus crowd, many of those homes have locked their doors, including to family and in many cases mail service.
“We’re used to going into those homes and assisting those voters with ballots,” Rodriguez said. “But we can’t get in there anymore.”
Just because someone is in the hospital with COVID or in a nursing home, they don’t lose the right to vote.
The county’s recorder spent one-and-a-half hours on a conference call this week trying to determine how to service those potential voters.
One idea is to shuttle ballots in in plastic bags and shuttle them out again.
Since both parties have to be represented, it’s time and labor intensive.
“It’s something we never had to do before,” Rodriguez said.
After they collect it, they have to quarantine the bag for three days before it can be opened.
“So there’s another change in the process,” she said.
They also need more people for their early voting sites, accommodations for people who don’t wear a mask and people who want to drop off their ballots early.
The office needs between 70 and 80 more employees but is having a difficult time finding them. Pay is $14.40 to $15.40 per hour for the two weeks to 30 days they will be needed.
Anyone interested can call the recorder’s office at (520) 724-4353.
Rodriguez is also asking family members who have relatives in the hospital or in congregant living centers to contact the office to help make sure the person get an opportunity to vote.
It’s possible some of the regulations may be relaxed between now and early voting or vote by mail, but that’s not a risk Rodriguez can take.
“We don’t know where COVID is going to take us by the time we get to the election,” she said. “But one thing I know is I have to be prepared for whichever way it goes.”
