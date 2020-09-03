UPDATE: Authorities identify suspect of attempted kidnapping in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities located and identified a suspect accused of an attempted kidnapping at a grocery store on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The Criminal Investigations Detectives told the Flagstaff police that while he is located, the investigation is ongoing.
According to police, the incident happened while a woman was in a self check-out purchasing groceries at about 9:35 a.m. at the Bashas’ at 2700 S. Woodlands Village Boulevard, when a man tried to leave the store with her infant, which was in her shopping cart.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-10, about 160 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing slacks and a collared shirt.
He had just completed his purchase of groceries using an adjacent self check-out when he took control of the woman’s shopping cart. She quickly noticed him leaving with her baby and stopped him, preventing her child from being abducted.
Please contact the Flagstaff Police Department at (928) 774-1414 if you have any information relevant to this investigation. You may also remain anonymous and provide information by calling Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.
