Some recreation sites along Catalina Highway reopen following Bighorn Fire closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Weeks after the Bighorn Fire was put out, some areas along Mt. Lemmon’s main highway are now open.
The updated order took effect Tuesday, Sept. 1, reopening 23 recreation sites along the highway, according to the Coronado National Forest. However, some closures will remain in effect until the original reopening date set for Nov. 1, 2020.
Visitors are welcome to use the following areas, however, trash and restroom services will not be available until later dates:
- Soldier Trail
- Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
- AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
- Molino Canyon Vista
- Molino Basin Day Use
- Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
- Bug Spring Trail
- Thimble Rock Vista
- Seven Cataracts Vista
- Cypress Picnic Area
- Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
- Middle Bear Picnic Area
- General Hitchcock Campground
- Windy Point Vista
- Geology Vista
- Hoodoo Vista
- San Pedro Vista
- Sycamore Vista
- Aspen Vista
- Box Elder Picnic Area
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area
- Alder Picnic Area
- Loma Linda Picnic Area
Starting Friday, Sept. 3, trash and restrooms will be open at the General Hitchcock Campground, Inspiration Rock Picnic Area, Alder Picnic Area and Box Elder Picnic Area.
The Bighorn Fire scorched nearly 120,000 acres earlier this summer prompting massive closures of state and federal land due to safety concerns. Many areas on Mt. Lemmon are still closed as Forest Service crew assess the damage and rehabilitate trails.
For more information about Bighorn Fire restrictions, click here.
