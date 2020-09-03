TEP, FBI requesting public support to stop power line vandals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power and the FBI are urging local residents to report any shooting or suspicious activities around electrical equipment, after discovering bullet damage to transmission structures on Tucson’s southeast side.
The Tucson Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are also helping in the investigation- finding damage to several transmission towers southeast of South Houghton Road and I-10.
“Vandalizing TEP’s electrical equipment can cause power outages, require costly repairs and lead to serious physical injury or death.” said TEP in a statement. “Each incident of tampering could constitute a felony charge, including federal charges for damaging interstate transmission lines.”
Damage likely caused by gunshots, according the the electric company, was also discovered on power lines southeast of South Rita Road and I-10.
TEP provides electricity to about 432,000 customers in Southern Arizona.
Anyone with any information about this damage should contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999. You can also report any information online at tips.fbi.gov.
