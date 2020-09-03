Travel restrictions across border still in effect through Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Labor Day holiday is one of the busiest times of year at Arizona ports of entry as people wrap up their summer travels before the fall season.
CBP is reminding the public that travel restrictions remain in effect even with the holiday weekend approaching.
“With the current travel restrictions still in place until September 21, 2020, CBP encourages only those with essential travel to cross,” said CBP. “If travel is necessary, expect delays at our land border crossings.”
According to the Federal Register, essential crossing at the border includes travel related to medical purposes, cross-border trade, diplomatic business, etc.
Traveling for tourism purposes such as sightseeing, recreation, gambling or attending cultural events does not fall within the definition of essential travel.
To determine whether travel is essential or non-essential, you can reference the Federal Register Notice [HERE].
Essential Travelers can monitor wait times by visiting CBP’s Border Wait Time web page at bwt.cbp.gov.
