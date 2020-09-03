Tucson couple weds in hospital while wife is in labor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Getting married at a hospital while in labor — that is what happened for one new mother St. Joesph’s Hospital in Tucson. Hospital nurses put on a wedding so that her fiancé and she could be wed before their baby’s arrival.
Roberto Leyva and Cassandra Buelna planned to get married at a venue Wednesday and expected the baby to arrive next Tuesday.
However, little Maximiliano had other plans.
Cassandra’s water broke Tuesday morning and they immediately went to St. Joseph’s Hospital.
“One of the very first things the nurses said to me was ‘Hey I heard your wedding had to be canceled,’ and I said ‘Oh yeah well he’s a week early but we will just do it afterwards,’ and she said, ‘oh no we will take care of it,’” Leyva said. “At first I thought she was kidding.”
Little did Leyva know, the nurse was serious, and the hospital staff would put together an entire wedding.
“They brought us flowers and they brought us some gifts too, and we thought it was them being just extra nice,” Buelna said. “They came back and told us they had somebody to officiate our marriage so I said let’s do it.”
Doctors and nurses served as witnesses for the afternoon wedding and the couple’s anesthesiologist was the cameraman.
“By 3 p.m. I started to have very, very intense contractions and I actually got my epidural and I saw the anesthesiologist that had attended our wedding,” she said. “He did the epidural and I was just so happy for the timing.”
After 22 hours of labor, Maximiliano was born.
“It’s one of those things that literally changes your life as cliche as it sounds,” Leyva said.
The couple plans to have another ceremony at the beach next summer but for now, are soaking in the joys of parenthood.
