UArizona sees spike in COVID-19 cases as holiday weekend approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona said they are seeing “some concerning noncompliance” when it comes to the University’s health and safety guidelines. After a recent spike in cases, the university is again urging students to wear masks and keep their distance.
“It’s actually endangering people’s lives,” said Dr. Robert Robbins, UArizona president.
Robbins again begged students to follow social distancing guidelines Thursday. Wednesday, the University reported 126 new positive cases of COVID-19—jumping the positivity rate to more than eight percent.
“This is not a game,” said Dr. Robbins.
School officials said the increase could be part of the University’s efforts to increase testing—now upping to 5,000 tests per week. Now, 54 students are in the on-campus isolation dorms.
“My roommate’s friend tested positive,” said Olivia Hulan, freshman at UArizona. “He’s currently in the isolation dorms, but we haven’t had contact with him.”
Hulan said she isn’t too concerned with the number of cases yet, and her friend is doing okay.
“Knowing people who have it… I’m like wow, it could be me next you know,” said Evan Wesley, another freshman at UArizona.
Wesley also knows a few people who have tested positive. As an out of state student, he is concerned that if cases continue to rise, students will have to move off campus. A major concern for county and university officials is the holiday weekend. With most students who are testing positive living off-campus, off-campus parties and gatherings could spread the virus. Students and officials are already hearing of some parties.
“I’ve definitely heard and seen on social media, but I’m not really involved,” said Wesley.
UArizona said they anticipate more cases as the semester goes on.
“In college, it’s inevitable,” said Wesley. “I mean, people coming out of quarantine and 6 months without doing anything …but I’m definitely concerned about it because I don’t want to get sent home, and I don’t want to catch COVID either.”
The University said, while it is not the plan, they have the capacity to go up to 600 isolation beds and are continuing to contact trace students.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.