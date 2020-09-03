University of Arizona appoints first SVP for Native American advancement

“I am extremely excited and humble about this unique opportunity to work for the University of Arizona,” Esquerra said. “This university has tremendous resources and I look forward to advancing tribal sovereignty by collaborating and partnering with tribal nations. As a first-generation college student myself, I know the impact that the university can have on someone’s life and I want to be part of it. My goals will be to listen and do my best to ensure everyone has an opportunity for their voices to be heard and the ability to reach their true potential.”