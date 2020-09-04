AZ National Guard distributes PPE at nursing home, Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Service members of the Arizona National Guard reached out to their community, yesterday- distributing boxes of Personal Protective Equipment to nursing homes and rehab centers in the Phoenix area.
On Sep. 3, citizen-soldiers and airmen delivered approximately 4800 PPE gowns and other protective equipment for the emergency response from the Fashion Resources Innovation Center in Phoenix, AZ.
Below are some photos of the service members in action:
