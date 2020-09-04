Colon cancer survivors, caregivers urge young people to get screened

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer at 43, people in the colorectal cancer community are hoping more will get screened.
Colorectal cancer diagnoses increased by 2 percent annually among adults younger than age 55, between 2007 and 2016, according to the American Cancer Society.
On Nikki Moore’s porch, there is a wind chime with an inscription that reads “To love is our true destiny.” To love and inspire was Matt Moore’s.
“It’s hard to think we would’ve been celebrating his birthday this weekend…and instead, he’ll just forever be 33,” Moore said as she flipped through old photos of her late husband, Matt Moore.
Matt and Nikki Moore seemed to have their whole lives ahead of them. Recently married, starting careers and businesses, and a growing family a few years ago.
“He was 32 years old, and I was seven months pregnant, and he was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer,” Moore said.
After a 16-month battle with colorectal cancer, Matt passed away—leaving Nikki and their young son, and a legacy for more people to live their lives as best they can.
“Matt’s death honestly took me to rock bottom,” Moore said.
Moore was half Japanese. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in Asian Americans, according to the Colon Cancer Coalition.
Moore said doctors originally pushed the thought of cancer aside because her husband was young.
“If Matt hadn’t advocated for a colonoscopy, he wouldn’t have even gotten one,” she said.
The American Cancer Society recommends anyone 45 or older with an average risk of colon cancer get screened. Early detection can mean the difference between life and death. Beth Houser knows this first hand.
“I was 24, and I had just graduated from ASU two years prior,” Houser said.
Diagnosed with stage III cancer in her 20′s, she was able to have surgery and chemo and now lives a normal life, but, again, her age deterred doctors from a cancer diagnosis.
“They thought it was maybe hemorrhoids, a polyp, nothing big,” she said.
Houser said she had no family history of colorectal cancer or the gene that could cause it. She credits early detection with her life.
Both Houser and Moore encourage people, regardless of age, race or gender to get screened if they feel something might be off.
“I just don’t ever want another family to be impacted by this preventable disease,” Moore said. “I don’t want another child to grow up without a parent.”
African Americans have the highest rates of colorectal cancer of all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Signs of colon cancer can include a change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding and fatigue.
