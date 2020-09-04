Fire Departments rescue adult male stuck in trench, Catalinas

Adult male extricated from trench hole in Lago del Oro Parkway area. (Source: kold)
By Joshua Morales | September 4, 2020 at 8:50 PM MST - Updated September 4 at 8:50 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tonight, the Golden Ranch Fire Department and the Northwest Fire Department rescued an adult male out of a trench in the area of Lago del Oro Parkway, near Wilds Road and Fiesta Drive.

According to GRF, the man called 911 himself. Reports suggest he was checking on a water line break when he fell into a hole.

The patient has been extricated from the trench and will be transported to the hospital for evaluation.

