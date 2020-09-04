FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place for the holiday weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 4, 2020 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated September 4 at 4:11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits will hang around through the holiday weekend. 90s return by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning goes into place at 10AM. Sunny with a high of 108F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 107F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

