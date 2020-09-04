FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More records are in jeopardy as we head into Labor Day weekend. Thereafter, a big cool down headed our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The hottest temperature Tucson has ever seen in September is 107 degrees, and we beat that by a few degrees! By next week, a cold front moves through the area picking up our winds Tuesday, then cooling us way down into the low 90s by Wednesday!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 110F. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
