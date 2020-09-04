Help support restoration projects in the Catalinas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Bighorn Fire has left damage to the Catalina Mountains that will take years to recover from, but, the fire and COVID-19 have financially hit organizations especially hard.
The Public Lands Interpretive Association is a non-profit that partners with the U.S. Forest Service to run the visitor centers at Sabino Canyon and the Palisades. Their stores have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 but had to stay closed longer because of the Bighorn Fire. They estimate they have lost more than $200,000 since closing.
“We were on track to having a really, really great year, but we had to close right in the middle of that season,” Amanda Keith, executive director of the Public Lands Interpretive Association, said. “We were impacted, our staffing was impacted.”
Keith said once their doors are open again, the organization will be in the clear.
In August, they opened an online version of their visitor center. Partnering with Friends of Sabino Canyon, they are raising funds for restorations projects in the Catalinas and Sabino Canyon by donating five percent of sales from their online shop.
Patrons can buy things like cookie cutters, plush javelina and all things desert-themed, as well as many educational tools and books.
Officials with the Forest Service said while Sabino Canyon did not burn during the fire, flooding is the biggest worry. completed Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) program work at the dam and the vented low water crossings at Sabino Canyon to mitigate flooding risks. The assessments of the area continue, but the canyon is expected to reopen, for now, on Nov. 1, 2020.
