Here are 7 tips to keep the air, environment clean over Labor Day Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s nearly Labor Day weekend and Pima County put together some tips for an efficient and enjoyable holiday.
Here are tips on how to save money, reduce air pollution and reduce waste.
- Since the largest single source of air pollution in Pima County is from motor vehicle use, try combining trips over the holiday to save gas, reduce wear and tear on your vehicle and keep the air healthy. Consider socially-distant biking and walking during the cooler mornings, too!
- Check the tire pressure before hitting the road. Riding on properly inflated tires will improve your gas mileage, stopping distance, tire life and vehicle handling. You can find your vehicle’s correct tire pressure on the door jam, the glove box, or the owner’s manual.
- Stop at the click when refueling to avoid spills and overtaxing your car’s vapor collection system. Gasoline fumes contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone pollution.
- Make sure to tighten your gas cap until it clicks to keep gasoline vapors in the tank where they belong. It will save you money and reduce air pollution.
- Avoid using charcoal lighter fluid when starting your BBQ. Charcoal chimneys are easy to use, last for years, and eliminates pollution-forming, bad tasting, potentially hazardous lighter fluid.
- Shop for locally-grown food when available. Supporting local farming is beneficial in many ways and reduces transportation-caused air pollution from foods that are shipped long distances.
- Compost leftover fruits and veggies to form a rich soil enhancer for the plants around your home.
If you use one of these tips, take a picture and send it to the PDEQ #ThisIsCleanAir Photo Challenge for a chance to win $50 gift card to a local business. Challenge details here.
Incorporating these tips into your holiday plans will save money, reduce waste, increase safety in your car and around your home, and keep the air healthier to breathe. Healthy air is in our hands and our daily choices can have a positive impact on the environment.
For more information on conserving money and the environment, visit www.pima.gov/deq.
