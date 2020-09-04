Hyundai now says recalled vehicles should be parked outside

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and a Hyundai logo on the side of a showroom on April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. The Korean automakers are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires. (Source: Lee Jin-man)