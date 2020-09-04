If you’re traveling to California this holiday weekend, expect some heat.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staying in the water might be the only way to stay cool this weekend, temperatures along the California coast are expected to be in the 90′s over the next few days.
“Nobody has air conditioning here. That’s what I think about. So everyone has to be on the beach or has to be outside with the breeze.”
People who live in the South Bay are trying not to complain too much.
“We’re fortunate here to be at the beach. At least it’s not 112 with some of the other communities in Southern California, but it’s going to be hot and probably crowded.”
Many are glad that L.A. County is keeping the beaches open for this holiday weekend.
“We have to open it for everybody or we have to restrict everybody. It doesn’t seem fair that those people who have the advantage of living close to the beach get to use it when those who live farther away don’t.”
But there are worries that if too many people try to escape here and they’re not careful about social distancing, there could be another spike in COVID cases, forcing officials to close the beaches again.
“Look at the behavior of the university students and schools are back. So I’m concerned that we don’t live in a communal society.”
We live in a society, but something people have learned and understand how serious the risk of COVID is now. And they’re hopeful that those looking to beat the heat will keep their grades up.
“I can see in this community that people are adhering to the rules a little bit better. I think people are they’re being polite about it and they’re wearing more masks, I think, way more than two months ago for sure.”
