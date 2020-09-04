National, local efforts helping people stay in their homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a historic move, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) ordered a new ban on evictions. The moratorium went into effect this week and extends through the end of the year.
Those serving the eviction papers say the work being done at a local level is also keeping people in their homes.
Nothing is more important to Kayla Dennis than her 11-year-old daughter, Amy. Not even her job.
“I was working at Sapphire of Tucson and they were full of COVID-19 and it just wasn’t safe,” Dennis said.
Not safe, Dennis says, because Amy is at a high risk for the virus. Born with craniosynostosis; a condition that impacts her skull bones, Amy has already had two surgeries. Dennis says she is slated for another one.
“So, I had to make the decision to no longer work,” Dennis said.
May 6th was her last day. Dennis told KOLD News 13 she has been waiting nine weeks for her unemployment checks to come, so, she fell behind on rent.
That’s when she met Constable Bennett Bernal.
“I’m not a rocket scientist by any means,” he said, “but all I know is keeping people in their homes and not having them out there exposed is just the right thing -- the humane thing -- to do.”
Bernal helped Dennis get a delayed evictions order.
“It’s a really simple process,” said Denise Mowery, the Property Manager at Las Casitas Village Apartments where Dennis lives.
Dennis’s application was approved on Thursday, Sep. 3. Mowery should receive a check for back rent and October’s rent within a week.
“So, we will be able to pay our bills as well,” Mowery said.
Not all Bernal’s evictions are COVID-19-related. However, a pilot program is helping all tenants out by giving them more time to make arrangements.
“We have a good cushion of probably 5 to 7 days,” Bernal said. “If you give us time, we can really make a difference. Who can tell an 82-year-old woman she needs to leave her home in 20 minutes?”
When he serves an eviction notice, Bernal also brings a list of agencies offering emergency rental and utility assistance. The booklet also includes mental health resources.
“We don’t want to evict people, especially with children and families,” Mowery said.
“I’m just glad to stay in my home,” said Dennis.
The first week of the month is typically the busiest for evictions. So far, constables have received nine eviction notices. Two of those were from Bernal’s precinct. He says this is slightly down from what he usually receives.
“We’ve shown it, this is a model that works,” he said. “I’ve had people that aren’t homeless, that are at shelters, that are at a hotel. We should be social workers with the ability to enforce the law, not the other way around.”
Pima County averages about 13,000 evictions a year. City and county leaders are working to get that number down.
