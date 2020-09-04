Nonprofits commit to sponsor six months of free internet in Amphi district

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Tucson nonprofits have partnered with Cox and Comcast to ensure students in the Amphitheater Public School District have internet connectivity.
The Amphitheater Public Schools Foundation and GRIN have made an initial commitment of up to $35,000 to sponsor at least six months of free internet connectivity for as many Amphi families as possible. The district-wide partnership is the first of its kind in southern Arizona.
“While the Amphi Foundation’s mission has always been to promote academic excellence, this initiative speaks to the obvious importance of connecting students to their virtual classrooms and recognizes the need to connect our students emotionally, culturally, and socially to their peers and school communities,” said Leah Noreng, executive director of the Amphi Foundation.
“We are grateful for the donors and nonprofit partners that have stepped up to make this initial commitment, but this is also a call to action for our community to consider making an investment in an Amphi student’s education this school year so that we can ensure that every Amphi student is connected.” Noreng said.
Anyone interested in supporting this initiative can visit www.amphifoundation.org for information on how to help.
The community initiative is a game-changer for Amphi’s students, Amphitheater Public School District Superintendent Todd Jaeger said.
“At a time when we need the support of our community more than ever, we are so grateful to Cox and Comcast – two corporate giants – and the Amphi Foundation for coming to the aid of our schools and their students,” Jaeger said. “I appreciate these generous organizations for all they are doing to help us make the best of this situation.”
Amphi families in need of program details or assistance getting connected may contact Beth Lake with Amphitheater Public Schools at 696-5211 or blake@amphi.com. Participating households will receive internet service speeds of up to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.
Access to internet has been a challenge for some families for a long time but has become more acute since COVID-19 has forced more students online.
The Amphitheater Public Schools Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1983 by educators and parents, in partnership with the Amphitheater Public School District. Its mission is to promote academic excellence through the expansion of resources that enrich the education, development, and well-being of students in the Amphitheater Public Schools.
