Northwest Fire rescues 2 stranded hikers at separate locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Sep. 4, the Northwest Fire Department went to action- rescuing a total of three hikers at separate locations who were stranded due to high temperatures and dehydration.
The first rescue happened at 9 a.m. at the end of a trail on El Camino del Cerro. The patient was hiked-out from the area and evaluated by paramedics.
The second rescue occurred at 12:30 p.m. at Sombrero Peak, just after crews had cleared the first rescue.
At the second location, two hikers were rescued by helicopter and flown out of the area for medical attention.
Northwest Fire says, “If you decide to go out for a hike and you are not prepared for the heat, your heat can quickly become a life-threatening situation.”
It took about six hours to rescue all three individuals from their stranded hikes.
Northwest Fire thankfully had the cooperation of the Tucson Fire Department, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Picture Rocks Fire, Golder Ranch Fire and the Department of Public Safety for the rescue operation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.