Pima County not worried about supply of influenza vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 is about to meet influenza, and experts are worried about a “twindemic”, the overlapping epidemics of both the flu and the coronavirus.
That is why health experts are urging everyone six months and older to get a flu shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said manufacturers have indicated there are no significant delays in the distribution of the influenza vaccine this year.
“We didn’t have any trouble ordering or getting our normal amounts,” said Crystsal Rambaud, RN Vaccine Preventable Disease Program Manager.
The flu vaccine is produced by private manufacturers who have projected they will supply as many as 194 to 198 million doses of the influenza vaccine for the 2020-2021 season.
“Manufacturers have made sure there should be enough for everyone who wants them,” Rambaud said.
According to the CDC, 32.4 million doses were distributed the week of August 28. That is up from 21.8 the week before.
According to the CDC, distribution is expected to last longer because of a record number of doses being produced.
