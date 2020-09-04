Pinal County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in shooting near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Officer are asking for the public’s help to find a teen-aged suspect connected to a deadly shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Stanfield.
Deputies responded to a house on Noth Baylor Way on Tuesday evening where they found 16-year-old Isaac Rosales with gunshot wounds following a confrontation with an unknown suspect, according to a news release from PCSO.
Rosales was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities are looking for the suspect who is described as a thin, male teen either Black or Hispanic, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The teenager is around 15 to 16 years old with dark brown eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone that has any information about the shooting or the suspect can call the silent witness hotline at 520-866-8105.
