Snoop Dogg to stream live event to raise money for International Medical Corps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020, Snoop Dogg will stream a live event from his compound in L.A. to raise funds for the International Media Corps- an international organization dedicated to providing life-saving care around the world.
This will be the first of many shows created by Couch Concerts Live, where major artists stream live performances to support those suffering from global crisis, such as COVID-19 and natural disasters.
Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic in March, cases have continued to increase rapidly across the globe.
The Medical Corps works closely with international, national and local charities and health organizations- providing medical expertise, equipment and training services. It’s goal is to ensure that at-risk countries and communities respond quickly to COVID outbreaks and recover safely.
You can purchase tickets for Snoop Dogg’s “Snoopadelic in da Pandemic” live-stream event through Facebook by following this [LINK].
