Son of former NFL coach indicted in Arizona prostitution ring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mikal Lee Smith, the son of ex-Bears coach and current head coach to the University of Illinois football Lovie Smith, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection to a prostitution ring in Arizona, AZ Family reports.
The younger Smith is accused of running a prostitution ring with his co-defendant Aprel Mae Rasmussen from December 2018 to September 2019, according to the state’s attorney general’s office.
The pair is also accused of laundering money and sex trafficking. Smith wasn’t arrested until Aug. 24 in Tempe, AZ Family reports. The delay was in part due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the Chandler Police Department said.
The attorney general’s office accuses Smith of being a ringleader in the prostitution enterprise and kept a woman in sex work against her will, threatening retaliation to keep her under his control, a statement from the attorney general’s office read.
Smith and Rasmussen were indicted on one count of conspiracy, one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, one count of first-degree money laundering, two counts of pandering, two counts of receiving earnings of a prostitute, one count of sex trafficking, one count of threatening or intimidating and two counts of prostitution.
