Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting; K-9 also hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Midvale Park.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the incident happened near Midvale Park Road and Headley between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Police said they were looking for an armed robbery suspect. When the person was located, the suspect started shooting. One TPD officer returned fire and shot the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A TPD K-9 was injured, but is expected to be OK. Further details of how the K-9 was hurt were not immediately available.
No other police personnel were injured.
KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as new details are released.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.