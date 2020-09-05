Alert: Upcoming road closures in downtown Tucson for Downtown Links Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has hired contractors for an upcoming Downtown Links Improvement Project.
Starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 8, Echols Avenue will be closed between Sixth and Fifth Streets. This will be a permanent closure in preparation of the future roadway alignment.
Local access to residents and businesses in the area will be maintained via Fifth Street. Access to-and-from Sixth Street will not be permitted.
Contractors will also begin excavations for a new drainage infrastructure at the vacant lot in the area north of Sixth Street, between Stone and Echols Avenues. Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians should watch out for large haul trucks entering and exiting the work site.
Also, on Monday, Sep. 14, access on Ninth and Ash Avenues, between Sixth and Fifth Streets, will cease for alignment.
Local access to residents and business will be maintained via Fifth Street. Access to-and-from Sixth Street will not be permitted.
Contractors have already begun to remove existing fences, walls and asphalt concrete in the project area.
The 30-month construction project is scheduled for completion in early 2023.
When complete, Downtown Links will offer improved access and connections, including an underpass and an overpass, for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. Additionally, the project will include new and safer railroad crossings, multi-use paths, improved sidewalks and bike lanes, and public art.
For an entire description of the Downtown Links Project, click [HERE].
