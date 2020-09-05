Deadline approaching to apply for emergency relief assistance, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline for Tucson residents to apply to a COVID-19 financial relief grant is approaching! The cut-off date is Sep. 9.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Council have allocated more than $4.5 million in Federal CARES Act money to fund an emergency rent-and-utility assistance program for Tucson residents struggling due to the pandemic.
The City’s Housing and Community Development Department partnered with several agencies to administer this grant, including Primavera, Interfaith Community Services, Catholic Community Services and International Rescue Committee.
Here is the checklist to see if you qualify to apply before the deadline [Sep. 9]:
⋅ Household applicants requesting assistance must be City of Tucson residents and financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
· A household may be assisted once for up to three months of late or upcoming rent or utility obligations incurred after March 1, 2020.
· One application will be accepted per household for up to $2,500 of rental and utility assistance.
· Applicants will need to provide a copy of identification, copies of bills, and income and household information.
· Eligibility is limited to households making up to $68,400.
· An agency representative will contact applicants within five days of application submittal for a phone interview and may ask them for additional information.
· If approved, the financial assistance will be sent directly to the applicants’ landlord or utility company.
· Submitting an application does not guarantee assistance.
Households are urged to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited.
To apply for this financial assistance, visit: www.tucsonaz.gov/hcd/rent-help.
If you need assistance with the application process or are unable to complete the application online, contact (520) 837-5364 or email covidemergencyassistance@tucsonaz.gov.
