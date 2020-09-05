FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We had another record-breaking day today! Triple digits stick around through early next week before a big cool down heads our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold weather system will move through the southern Rockies by next week bringing us below-average temperatures through Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with an overnight low in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

