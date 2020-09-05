Gas pipeline blast kills 16 at mosque, Bangladesh

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A gas pipeline explosion in Bangladesh killed 16 people, Friday, and injured dozens- as worshipers were ending prayer at a mosque, officials said Saturday.
Authorities said the explosion was caused by leakage from a pipeline near a mosque just outside the capital of Dhaka.
Dozens of victims were rushed to a capital hospital with severe burns for specialized burn treatment.
16 people, including a child, died after they sustained critical injuries. The coordinator of the burn unit said the death toll could rise further as many of them were in grave conditions.
Fire officials said gas that accumulated in the mosque after pipeline leaks likely triggered the blasts.
All six air conditioners in the mosque exploded during the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
