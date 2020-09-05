Marana police investigate officer-involved shooting at shopping center near Ina, Thornydale

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center near Ina and Thornydale roads on Saturday, Sept. 5.
According to police at the scene, officers went to the Five Guys restaurant at 7077 N. Thornydale Road at about 5:45 p.m. because of a report of a man sleeping in a car in the parking lot.
The man tried to run away when police got him out of his car to perform a DUI test.
Officers pursued him and he fired a gun at them an undisclosed number of times. Police returned fire with an undisclosed number of rounds and struck the man.
Police disarmed the man and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.
Police did not release his condition other than to say he had been stabilized.
The investigation is ongoing.
Since Aug. 22, there have been three other officer-involved shootings in the greater Tucson area.
- On Aug. 22, Fernando Valenzuela was shot by police after allegedly shooting at two Tucson police officers.
- On Aug. 26, 17-year-old Simon Pancho was shot by Tucson police after allegedly drawing a .45 semi-automatic handgun while fleeing from a sting operation.
- On Thursday, Sept. 3, 15-year-old Elmer Virgen was shot by a Tucson police officer after allegedly firing at officers and a K-9 who were pursuing him. Virgen was being sought in connection with Pancho shooting.
This story will be updated as details become available.
