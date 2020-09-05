Oil super tanker fire under control near Sri Lanka

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished, the Navy said Saturday.
Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian ships have been battling the fire aboard the New Diamond since Thursday.
The tanker, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was drifting about 20 nautical miles from Sri Lanka’s eastern coast and on Friday evening. A tug boat towed it to the deep sea away from land, said Navy spokesman, Captain Indika de Silva.
The fire killed one of the crew and injured another.
An injured third engineer has been hospitalized in a stable condition.
The fire began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported, the Navy said.
Sri Lankan officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka if the ship leaks or explodes.
The tanker had 23 crew members - 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. Twenty-one crew left the tanker uninjured as the fire burned.
The New Diamond was transporting crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corp. has a refinery.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.