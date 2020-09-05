Pima County Health Department preparing for arrival of COVID vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department has already began preparing for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine.
This is even before the CDC announced this week that states should prepare for one, potentially by the end of October or early November.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said they’re already leasing 2 warehouses, one in downtown Tucson and another by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
It’ll be where they store the pallets of vaccine whenever it comes, before they’re distributed. They haven’t been notified on which vaccine will be coming or when.
“We’re trying to understand what the ultimate vaccine candidate that’s going to come to our warehouses is going to look like and what handling is going to look like,” said Dr. Garcia.
Garcia said it’s likely to be one of the 3 vaccines currently in the late stages of testing. Those of which are being spearheaded by Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The only problem is once vaccine does arrive, it doesn’t mean everyone will have a shot at getting it.
“There will not be a million doses that will be delivered into our warehouse,” said Dr. Garcia.
The PCHD said they’re anticipating only a limited supply at first and awaiting federal guidance but assumes it will go to those at high risk.
“We believe that they are going to say its intended for long term care facility residents and health care workers but we have not got definitive guidance on that issue,” said Dr. Garcia.
But with unique fast tracking of the vaccine, concerns have been raised over its safety. The FDA has already retracted 2 emergency use authorizations in treating COVID-19 for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.
On Friday, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said he has faith in the FDA.
“The public needs to understand when the data come in on the vaccine results that, you know, they come into, what’s called the data and safety monitoring board, which is an independent group of people who evaluate the data, evaluate the safety of it and report on this,” said Dr. Fauci.
“This ultimately becomes public knowledge anyway. So I mean, I have faith in the system that the FDA will do what they promise and they promise that they will make decisions at a regulatory basis, purely on the basis of the science and the evidence. And I’m counting on them to do that.”
Dr. Garcia agreed, who said options at this point are limited.
“I have to trust that the FDA is being vigilant and I believe that the FDA is being vigilant in terms of the quality of the data and the quality of the studies that will lead to the eventual approval. Right now we don’t have a lot of other alternatives.”
The Arizona Department of Health released Friday that they are looking for providers to help give out the COVID vaccine when it arrives. They have to fill out a survey to make sure they can meet the requirements needed.
For more information visit: https://redcapaipo.azdhs.gov/surveys/?s=DY8CA9LMJ8
