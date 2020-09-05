Second survivor rescued from sunken ship incident, East China Sea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Japan’s Coast Guard rescued a second survivor on Friday in waters where a ship carrying thousands of cows from New Zealand is believed to have sunk during stormy weather, officials said.
Before that rescue, an unconscious crew member was also recovered but later died.
The survivor, Jay-nel Rosals, a Filipino deckhand, was wearing a life jacket and floating in a raft north of an island in the East China Sea, where rescuers have been searching for the Gulf Livestock 1 ship and its missing crew since it sent a distress signal, Wednesday.
Coast Guard rescuers on Friday found an unconscious man who was floating face down about 75 miles northwest of the island.
The man, whose identity was unknown, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said a regional Coast Guard spokesperson
He said rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area.
Another Filipino crew member, Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was rescued Wednesday.
Coast Guard video showed rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in choppy waters to get Sareno out from the water.
He told them the ship stalled when an engine stopped, then capsized after being hit broadside by a powerful wave, and sank.
The 11,947-ton ship, its 43 crew and 5,800 cows left New Zealand in mid-August heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.
New Zealand officials said Friday they are temporarily suspending any new approvals for the export of live cows following the incident.
