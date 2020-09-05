Silent Witness needs your help identifying burglary suspects, Phoenix

Two suspects in Phoenix caught on camera casually burglarizing multiple Circle K convenience stores. (Source: Silent Witness)
By Joshua Morales | September 5, 2020 at 10:42 AM MST - Updated September 5 at 10:42 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Silent Witness needs your help to identify two suspects who who were caught on camera stealing cigarettes, cash and alcoholic beverages at multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, shortly after noon, the first suspect was seen entering 3 separate Circle K convenience stores. Video shows the suspect casually walking behind the counter and taking merchandise and cash before fleeing the area

He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-feet-7, about 170 pounds, with a goatee, a tattoo on his left arm and he was wearing dark clothing during the burglary.

Circle K burglary suspect 1

The second suspect stole merchandise in a similar manner.

On multiple dates between June and July, the suspect entered multiple Circle K stores. Video shows the suspect casually walking behind the counter and filling up a black bag with cigarettes, then leaving the area.

He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-feet-7, about 210 pounds, clean shaven with a tattoo on his right forearm.

Circle K burglary suspect 2

Investigators are seeking any information in regard to these incidents.

If you have any information regarding these cases, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

You may remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to their arrest.

