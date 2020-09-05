We apologize for the inconvenience if you’re not getting our signal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We are sorry to report that one of our transmitters has suffered a complete power failure!
Our engineering team is working on solving the issue and setting up a replacement.
We dearly apologize to our viewers for the inconvenience.
If it’s on option for you, you can download our KOLD News 13 app from Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV and stream our channel in the meantime.
You can also download the KOLD News 13 app from your smartphone for up-to-date news.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.