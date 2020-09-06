From canvassing to car parades; locals work to mobilize voters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the 2020 election less than two months away, many are determined not to let the coronavirus overshadow the importance of voting.
Advocates on both sides of the political spectrum are making sure eligible voters understand the significance of this year’s presidential race.
From canvassing, to car parades, the Labor Day Weekend was off to a busy start.
“What we do is go out into the community,” said Hope Ramon, a Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) volunteer.
On Saturday, canvassers targeted populations with low voter turnout. Signs and snacks in hand, LUCHA volunteers spent the day in the Mission Park area going door-to-door.
“Whether it be education, criminal justice, immigration services, public housing … the leaders that we elect into office are the ones that are going to make this change happen,” Ramon said.
The “LUCHA Blue 2020” campaign hopes to inspire more than a million minority voters and voters under the age of 35 to defeat President Donald Trump.
“This is the first election I have ever voted in. [It’s] even my first time registering,” said Aimee Carrillo, another LUCHA volunteer. “I have two kids; a four-year-old and a one-year-old, so they definitely motivated me to be voting this election.”
As LUCHA brought the “blue for Biden” message to people’s doorsteps, Trump supporters took their message to the streets with a car parade aimed at mobilizing republicans and moderates.
“With everything that’s going on right now with rioting, we need to show unity and peace,” said Martina Romero, a co-organizer of the Trump parade. “Especially with our police officers, our law enforcement, because they are there to protect and serve us.”
Tucson Trump MAGA members believe Trump holds a silent majority, but they hope to make it a loud one.
“[When people see our] flags out there, they are like, ‘Oh yes, there are more people out there like me. Yes, I’m not the only one’ and it gives them hope,” said Nadia Larsen, another organizer of the Trump parade.
The local MAGA chapter says Trump’s work is just getting started.
“[He will] finish the wall,” Larsen said.
“Job creation,” said Romero. “He has just done so much and he is going to keep doing more.”
There may be two sides, but there’s still one push.
“If you can go shopping, if you can go out to eat, you can go vote!” Romero said.
“Every voice matters,” Ramon said.
