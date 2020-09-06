FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We are almost done with this excessive heat! A cold front is going to move through bringing a chance for showers and storms, gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST - Updated September 6 at 3:13 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We can expect big changes to the forecast beginning on Tuesday with gusty winds followed by lower-90s on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with an overnight low in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102F. Windy. 10% chance for isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

