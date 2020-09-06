PCSD reports inmate death at Pima County Adult Detention Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is reporting an inmate death that occurred this morning at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
Just before 4 a.m., correctional officers discovered an unresponsive inmate in a cell.
Lifesaving measures were conducted by officers, medical staff and Tucson Fire Department personnel. Officials say the attempts were unsuccessful and the inmate, 27-year-old Hector Medrano, was pronounced deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation in it’s early stages. Further information will be released as it is available.
