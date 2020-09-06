List of Labor Day closures and schedules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is a list of closures and schedules to take effect in observance of Labor Day:
- Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Total Ride and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.
- Sun Van service will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day.
- The Customer Service Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers, and will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th.
The following transit services will be closed for Labor Day and will return to regular weekday hours on Tuesday, September 8th. Please note the buildings remain closed to the public during COVID-19.
- Special Services Office will return to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be open for calls only. Call (520) 791-4100 to speak to Special Services Office staff.
- Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., will return to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sun Link’s Administrative Office, located at 290 E. 8th St., will return to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, September 8th, all transit services resume regular service
All City recreation centers, pools, and administration offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.
