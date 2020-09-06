TPD investigates fatal pedestrian collision on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred yesterday evening on Tucson’s West Side.
At 8 p.m., officers from Operations Division West were dispatched on the report of a serious injury pedestrian collision near the intersection of West Grant Road and North Jackrabbit Avenue.
Tucson Fire responded and treated 33-year-old Leeann Nicole Forgason, who was eventually pronounced deceased on scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Unit also responded to continue the investigation.
After conducting multiple interviews and examining roadway evidence, detectives were able to determine Forgason was attempting to cross Grant Road from south to north when she was struck by a westbound vehicle in the curb lane. The driver involved immediately pulled over and cooperated with the investigation. An officer with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit (DUI Squad) was called to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. It is unknown at this time if Forgason was impaired. Officials say speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
No arrests or citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with additional information about the collision to please call 88-CRIME.
