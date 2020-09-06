TPD investigates fatal pedestrian collision on west side

After conducting multiple interviews and examining roadway evidence, detectives were able to determine Forgason was attempting to cross Grant Road from south to north when she was struck by a westbound vehicle in the curb lane. The driver involved immediately pulled over and cooperated with the investigation. An officer with the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit (DUI Squad) was called to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. It is unknown at this time if Forgason was impaired. Officials say speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.