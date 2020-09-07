Boy pulled from bathtub now in critical condition at Phoenix hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was pulled from a bathtub Monday, Sept. 7.
The 11-year-old, special-needs boy was found underwater in a Phoenix home Monday afternoon and was taken to a nearby hospital, investigators told AZ Family.
The boy received CPR before first responders arrived and began breathing on his own. He is now in the hospital in critical condition, according to AZ Family.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.