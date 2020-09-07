Curing Labor Day blues by the lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Labor Day looked a little different for many with heat and COVID-19, but Monday, Silverbell Lake still saw people getting outside.
“When you’re fishing, (there is) nothing else except fishing in your mind,” said Abdo Morgan.
The sport takes patience and time, but surrounded by water and nature, it’s almost a form of meditation for Morgan.
“It’s not catching, it’s fishing”, he said.
He was fishing just down the lake from the Willey family. Normally, they’d be celebrating Labor Day with family and friends, but instead are opting for some quiet time by the lake alone.
“We just decided to get out of the house and go fishing,” said Katie Willey.
Her son, Clinton Willey, who is almost nine, just started online school. Willey said her kids have been spending more time on the screen lately while the family tries to socially distance and keep learning.
“So, it’s good to have a break from that,” she said.
ADHS recommends moving get-togethers outside to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They said activities like camping, running, hiking and going for a bike ride are all moderate-low to low risk for COVID-19 spread.
