FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is FINALLY breaking!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong high pressure has brought us record breaking heat all weekend long and it continues through Labor Day. We do have some good news though! A cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday dropping our temps big time! Highs will be in the low 90s and overnight lows will drop into the 60s! Along with this, rain chances increase south and east of Tucson and winds will pick up. Temperatures slowly climb getting back into the lower 100s by weekends end.
LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 105F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8PM.
TONIGHT: Clear with an overnight low in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F. Windy with gusts of 30mph possible. 10% chance for isolated storms in the evening.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance for isolated storms.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.