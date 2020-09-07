Holiday traffic causes delays in Northern Arizona

ADOT reports heavy traffic on Labor Day (Source: ADOT Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | September 7, 2020 at 7:38 PM MST - Updated September 7 at 7:38 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every year, Labor Day adds an extra day to our weekend, making road trips a popular way to make the most out of a day off.

ADOT reported heavy traffic and a crash on the I-17 north of Phoenix.

Traffic was blocked in the right lane near Camp Verde from a crash, causing delays.

ADOT says it’s best to take alternate routes; in this case using SR 87.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. You can also get information by calling 511.

