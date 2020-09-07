Holiday traffic causes delays in Northern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every year, Labor Day adds an extra day to our weekend, making road trips a popular way to make the most out of a day off.
ADOT reported heavy traffic and a crash on the I-17 north of Phoenix.
Traffic was blocked in the right lane near Camp Verde from a crash, causing delays.
ADOT says it’s best to take alternate routes; in this case using SR 87.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. You can also get information by calling 511.
