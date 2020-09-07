PALF annual Labor Day picnic canceled, holding week of action

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With many offices and services closed, the community normally joins the Pima Area Labor Federation for its annual Labor Day Picnic.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s event is canceled, but it won’t go unmarked.
Instead of picnic tables, live music, and community organization booths, the group is holding a week of action to rally on the behalf of working families in Pima County.
For five days, PALF is meeting in small groups at different city council offices.
As they wear masks and hold signs, they’re calling for higher health and safety standards.
They’re also helping with food drives, offering support, and helping with mass distribution events for those currently out of work.
“A lot of people are facing hard times right now,” PALF Chair Trish Muir said. “Luckily, union jobs are good-paying jobs and a lot of folks were in a good position to start with, but it’s still tough. I think we’re still waiting to see the full impact and effect with what’s going on with COVID-19.”
Another big thing PALF is rallying against this week is the proposed expansion of the Central Business District.
According to Muir, this could essentially raise property values in different areas of the city, eventually forcing people out of the community and out of their jobs.
