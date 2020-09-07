Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting near midtown cabaret

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested 25-year-old Dimitri Romero in connection to a deadly shooting outside Christie’s Cabaret early Sunday, Sept. 6.
Investigators responded to the cabaret parking lot at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning following reports of gunfire in the area. There, they saw a car speed out of the parking lot and attempted to pull the driver over.
The driver, identified as Romero, refused to stop but he was later apprehended after he crashed his getaway car on the 100 block of West Missouri Street, according to the release.
A short time later, one victim — identified as 33-year-old Sean Rashad-Odell Howell — was taken by to Banner University Medical Center by unknown individuals where he died shortly after his arrival. The people who dropped him off did not speak to hospital staff or police but a license plate number and description of the vehicle they were in was turned over to authorities.
Detectives determined some sort of verbal altercation between Howell and Romero started a brawl that eventually led to the shooting. Multiple people fired shots as well but no other injuries have been reported, the release stated.
Investigators say Howell had known gang affiliations and the shooting appeared to be gang-related.
Romero was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on first-degree murder charges.
