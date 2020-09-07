School board president’s virtual birthday party hacked by racists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tempe Union High School District’s Board President Berdetta Hodge was celebrating her birthday online when unknown hackers crashed the virtual bash.
The hackers started yelling racial slurs to Hodge, who is Black, threatened to kill her and then played a video of a Ku Klux Klan rally, according to AZ Family.
Tempe police are investigating the incident but Hodge stayed positive after the ordeal.
“Even though that happened, in America, there is still more love than hate,” she said.
