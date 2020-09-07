Voting groups support Coyotes, Gila River Arena decision for additional voting center

“I am proud of the tremendous impact the partnership between the Arizona Coyotes and the City of Glendale continues to have in the community,” Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said in a statement. “Opening Gila River Arena as a voting location for the upcoming general election just makes sense. It’s easy to access since it’s just off the Loop 101, has plenty of free parking, and affords voters a location that is safe and can ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed.”