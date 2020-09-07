Woman killed in ATV crash in Phoenix

LAVEEN, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A woman who was a passenger in an ATV died in a rollover crash in the Salt River bottom on Sunday night, Sept. 6.
According to a report in AZ Family, two other people only suffered superficial scratches.
The three were in an ATV Polaris Razor in the river bottom near 67th and Southern avenues in Laveen when it crashed in unstable terrain at about 10:30 p.m.
The woman’s name was not released.
