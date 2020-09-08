Alzheimer’s Institute provides community support during pandemic closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Banner Alzheimer’s Institute now offers virtual community resources to help keep patients connected to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The institute offers free monthly support groups to help people manage dementia during the pandemic and taboo subjects surrounding dementia both online and over the phone.
The next virtual support group is Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
For more information on how to register or to see a calendar of events, click here.
